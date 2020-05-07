RMS Enables Organizations to “Flatten the Curve” From Acute and Chronic Disasters With Modern Risk Technology

May 7, 2020
The world is experiencing the extraordinary crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the never-ending climate crisis and escalating cyber threats. Markets, supply chains, economies, societies and assets can be highly susceptible to shocks and damage from these dynamically shifting risks, posing major challenges to understanding the impacts of these risks and to recovery. Today, at the annual Exceedance® conference, RMS, the world’s leading catastrophe risk solutions company, underscored the high cost that both acute and chronic risks pose while demonstrating that informed decision-making requires next-generation risk insights. To help address these challenges, RMS announced new model updates during the conference – focusing on infectious diseases, climate and cyber risk.
During his keynote presentation today, Mohsen Rahnama, Executive Vice President, Models, at RMS, compared lessons from COVID-19 to the response to climate change: “Over the last 120 days, every daily action has been critical to flattening the COVID-19 curve and has given us more data to gain insights into outcomes; similarly, climate change has gradually influenced risk over the last 120 years and will for the years to come. In turn, actions taken annually by companies and organizations will be equally critical to both understanding the totality of the risks and impacting outcomes. The effects span all parts of the insurance value chain from acute risks arising from catastrophic events, such as hurricane landfalls, to chronic risks, such as coastal flooding at high tide.”
In the same keynote, Pete Dailey, Vice President, Model Development, at RMS, stressed that science, data and models have together brought higher confidence to the relationship between climate change and insured perils. “One example is sea level, which we know, based on observations and physics, is rising globally and will continue to rise in the future. RMS is moving forward on two fronts: first, keeping cat models up to date with the latest in climate science, and second, developing new ways of projecting risk based on the future climate, in the near term as well as the long term. In addition, due to COVID-19, extreme weather events that occur this year, such as a major hurricane landfall, will potentially present a number of new challenges for insurers, such as with deployment of adjusters and claims processing, potentially while communities are social distancing. RMS Event Response services provide critical real-time insights for these types of events to help meet these challenges.”
Companies and governments are compelled to understand risks more deeply than ever before, and they need modern technology and the highest-quality, most-advanced models to accomplish this challenging task.
RMS has recently enhanced key models to help clients address the risks posed by these chronic and acute disasters.
