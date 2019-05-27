Robin Bhowmick Joins Manipal Global Academy of BFSI as the Chief Business Officer

Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) today announced the appointment of Mr. Robin Bhowmik as the Chief Business Officer of Manipal’s Global Academy of Banking, Insurance and Financial Services (BFSI) based out of Bangalore.

Robin Bhowmick In his role, Robin will be responsible for driving overall revenue and business growth across all verticals including Banking, Insurance, Fintech and NBFC’s leading all market facing functions such as Sales, Marketing and strategic alliances.

An innovative, entrepreneurial, growth and results-driven executive with over 24 years of global experience, he is a recognized expert in using both consumer and enterprise technology with proven ability to drive disruption within Industries that include Education, Banking and Healthcare.

“Robin has successfully delivered organic and inorganic growth while leading geographically diverse teams for Fortune 500 clients earlier. His illustrious track record with combination of calibre, zeal and values makes him an ideal and well regarded leader for this role. He is a people and customer centred individual with a strong history of creating highly engaged teams. We look forward to working with him and scale to the next stage of strategic development,” said Mr. Ravi Panchanadan, MD & CEO, MaGE.

Coming from a technology background, in the past, Robin was associated with companies like Hewlett Packard, CSC, Sify Technologies. He has led global teams within the technology industry across Europe, Asia Paciﬁc and Japan and has performed leadership roles within industries that include Healthcare, Telecommunications and Financial Services.

Robin is an alumnus of University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business and additionally holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from Jadavpur University, an Advanced Diploma from NIIT in Systems Management and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Calcutta University.

About Manipal Global Academy of BFSI

Manipal Global Academy of BFSI is a leading talent development and employee productivity solutions provider to Banks, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Industry. Established in 2008, ICICI Bank was the pioneer in setting up the Probationary Officers Program with Manipal Global and we have trained thousands of employees of ICICI Bank through this initiative over the last 10 years.

Over 45 BFSI organizations have partnered with Manipal Global Academy of BFSI. The Academy of BFSI trains over 15000 BFSI industry professionals every year for its industry partners. Since its inception, the Academy of BFSI has trained over 70,000 professionals for leading banks, financial services and insurance organizations. With over 200 industry professionals as faculty, over 5 high-quality campuses, and innovative digital platforms, the Academy ensures young professionals are job-ready from day one, thus enabling our partners to address human capital challenges such as productivity and performance.

