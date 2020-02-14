RoboSense LiDAR Announced as a Finalist in Transportation & Logistics Category in the 2020 Edison Awards

by businesswireindia.com

RoboSense’s automotive MEMS LiDAR“RS-LiDAR-M1” has been named a finalist in transportation &Logistics category for the 2020 Edison Awards. The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes and honors the world’s best innovations and innovators.

RoboSense Smart LiDAR Sensor RS-LiDAR-M1 installed on a vehicle (Photo: Business Wire)

The Edison Awards is one of the world's prestigious awards that symbolize the persistence and excellence in innovation and honors the most innovative products and business leaders in the world. It is Established in 1987 and named after inventor Thomas Alva Edison and sometimes referred to as “The Oscars of Innovation”. All the winners were chosen as the "best of the best" by the globe review panel consist of 3,000 senior business executives and academics.

The RoboSense RS-LiDAR-M1 is the world’s first and smallest MEMS Smart LiDAR Sensor to incorporate sensor hardware, AI perception algorithms, and IC chipsets, transforming conventional LiDAR sensors from an information collector to a complete data analysis and comprehension system, providing essential information for autonomous vehicle decision-making faster than ever before. The RS-LiDAR-M1 meets every automotive-grade requirement, including intelligence, low cost, stability, simplified structure and small size, vehicle body design friendliness, and algorithm processed semantic-level perception output results.

As the game-changing product in the autonomous driving field, the RS-LiDAR-M1 hard-ware only version is currently available for customers, with a retail price of $1898. The smart sensor version is currently available for key customers who have purchased the solid-state LiDAR A-C Sample Kit. At CES 2020, the RoboSense RS-LiDAR-M1 also demonstrated that it is the world’s first and only Smart LiDAR capable of real road tests on open roads.

“Winning of the 2020 Edison Award is a recognition of RoboSense’s innovation technology towards the future mobility and its benefits for the human driving safety”, Dr. Leilei Shinohara, RoboSense Co-partner and Vice President said, “with the achievement of the IATF 16949 Certification, RoboSense is qualified to supply to automotive customers. We are confident that the RS-LiDAR-M1 is the best choice for the mass production of autonomous driving. We continuously focus on the validation and verification of performance and quality of RS-LiDAR-M1 as an automotive-grade product”.

Founded in 2014, RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is the leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems incorporating LiDAR sensors, AI algorithms and IC chipsets, that transform conventional 3D LiDAR sensors to full data analysis and comprehension systems. The company's mission is to possess outstanding hardware and artificial intelligence capabilities to provide smart solutions that enable robots (including vehicles) to have perception capability more superior to humans.

Attracted an all-star team from leading corporations and institutions around the world，there are 500+ employees in 6 global locations-Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou, Stuttgart, and Silicon Valley to support RoboSense's fast-growing in innovation and development. Until 2019, RoboSense owns more than 500 patents globally. For more information, see the website:

