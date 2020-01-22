Rose Boutique India Launches Nation’s First Eternal Rose Luxury Showroom

by businesswireindia.com

Rose Boutique India, a luxury floral gifting brand launches India’s first eternal rose showroom in New Delhi. Through genetic modification, the brand has produced these unique real roses in more than fifty exotic colors which can live up to five years without water or any such maintenance.With this launch, Rose Boutique India forays into the luxury market for flowers and wants to tap into the unexplored niche gifting segment. The brand intends to upgrade the experience of gifting flowers for every occasion through this endeavour.Commenting on the launchsaid, “We started operations through selling on Instagram and received immense love for our designs and display. With the launch of our first showroom, we want to offer a customised experience to our patrons who want to express their emotions through the luxury gift of eternal roses.”Inspired by the famous French saying, ‘la vie en rose’ which reflects optimism, love and positivity, the brand’s handcrafted luxury gifting range also includes wedding invites and giveaways, baby announcement hampers, event favours, corporate gifts as well aspersonal hampers using both fresh roses and eternal roses.Adding to this,, “Roses are a symbol of true love and friendship and when gifted, they depict a plethora of emotions. As a luxury gifting brand, it gives us immense pleasure to introduce this eccentric concept of eternal roses in the Indian market. With Valentine’s week approaching, we encourage our clients to customise these offerings in their choice of color, packaging, design and size.”The eternal rose gift range starts from INR 2,000 onwards which is available to shop at the showroom as well as on the brand’s official Instagram handle @RoseBoutiqueIndia.Source: Businesswire