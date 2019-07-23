  • Download mobile app
23 Jul 2019, Edition - 1470, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Imran Khan a great athlete, a very popular Prime Minister: Donald Trump
  • Chandrayaan-2: India leaps for Moon, all eyes on Sept landing
  • Congress and TMC demand PM Modi’s statement over Donald Trump’s mediation remarks.
  • Not been made MP to clean drains or your toilet: Pragya Thakur
  • PM to visit Bhutan, Jaishankar to China
  • Pune-based engineer sets his eyes on Congress president’s post
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

S. Bagchi Classes, the Premier Platform for the Aspirants of IIT, WBJEE and Medical Examinations

by businesswireindia.com

July 23, 2019

Business Wire India
S. Bagchi Classes was established in Kolkata by a distinguished Chemistry teacher Mr. Shibapratim Bagchi. “It is a premier platform rather than Classroom for the aspirants of IIT-JEE, IIT-MAINS, WBJEE and Medical Examinations along with the Class-XII Boards”, says Ankita, one of the aspirants.

The institute has taken the initiative to motivate the students in a way that they start chasing their passion rather than success.

Mr. Shibapratim Bagchi believes that, education values the amount and the quality of knowledge that individuals receive. Because, the basic understanding of a subject deals with acquisition of basic information upon which the future complex learning depends. This is where the S. Bagchi Classes put the efforts by providing periodical exams and study materials for revision, after completion of each chapter or topic. But the job doesn’t end here, they also hold regular doubt clearing sessions so that both weak and strong students are benefited.

As a result, year after year from S. Bagchi Classes almost 90% students get ranked within 50000 and 5000 in national and state level competitions respectively. Among them some are state toppers who secured rank within first 10 in state level exams and within 500 in national level exams.

In addition, every year students are securing their positions in KVPY, OLYMPIAD etc. +2 level exams. One or two students of West Bengal, who got the opportunity to study in AIIMS Delhi, are mostly from S. Bagchi Classes.
 
Mr. Shibapratim Bagchi says, “The things work out for those who select the right pathway at the right time.”

To fulfil all their goals, they continue working harder to improve everything they do for you, as your success is their top most priority.

“Work hard in silence, let your success be your noise!” says Mr. Shibapratim Bagchi. 

Website: http://sbagchiclasses.com
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿