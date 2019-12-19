Sany Strengthens its Offerings with the Launch of New Product Line at EXCON 2019

Sany, One of the largest equipment manufacturers in the world unveiled over twelve new products at Excon 2019, the largest construction equipment exhibition in South Asia. Organized by CII and supported by Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association, Excon attracts over 1250 exhibitors from India and abroad. This mega trade fair which is a confluence of business minds, policy makers and vendors proved to be a perfect platform for Sany to launch their new products and display their existing range of construction machines, popular all over the globe for its technologically advanced design, ease of operation and reliability. Their stall displayed state-of-the-art Complete Excavator Range, Truck Crawler and all terrain Cranes, Road Equipments including Graders, Mining Equipment and Piling Rig created lot of excitement among customers. Sany’s newly launched products will soon be available all over India through their dealer and Direct Sales Network.

Sany Officials at Excon 2019 during the launch of new product line

Speaking to the media Mr. Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Sany South Asia & Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt. Ltd. said, “It’s a matter of great pride to be a part of the largest construction equipment show like Excon and we are extremely pleased to launch our new products at this event. We have always seen all major customers visiting Excon and so it is beneficial for us in terms of showing our new machines and also displaying our brand strength in front of customers.” Elucidating about Sany’s future plans, he further said, “Our growth trajectory in this country has been quite phenomenal in the last few years. India continues to be one of the core markets for Sany Group with plans of further scaling up the manufacturing capacity. Our effort has always been to live up to our customer’s expectations by delivering products that stay true to the company’s vision of “Quality changes the world”. With best in class equipment, Excellent Support System, strong manpower, and dealership network, we are confident to emerge as one of the top 3 players in the Indian Construction Equipment Industry," he added.

SY380C-10HD – Sany New 10-Series Large Class Excavator

The new range of technologically superior products that are displayed at the expo has already become a cynosure of all eyes. Few of the product names and features are listed below:

1. SY260 Breaker Excavator & SY285C-9 Long Reach Excavator

These set of Excavators are hailed as India’s 1st customized excavators for rock breaking application & 18m long reach applications in this category. These new excavators are featured with heavy duty structures & optimized load distribution technology to meet every requirement and provide value for money. SY260BM has a specialty to adapt 26-35T class of rock breaker to meethigh production need whereas SY285C-9LR is designed to meet higher working range requirements with 18m digging reach & 14M digging depth.

2. Sany’s first Wheeled Excavator in India-SY155W

This newly designed SY155W wheeled excavator is capable of meeting the special requirements of our customers in the construction & industrial segment. It boasts of 161hp powerful & fuel efficient Isuzu engine with Sany’s advanced positive flow hydraulic control system for higher output & fuel efficiency. This machine comes with 37km/h maximum travel speed which leads to enhanced mobility at site for faster job completion.

3. Sany New 10-Series Large Class Excavators: SY380C-10HD, SY500C-10HD, and SY800C-10HD

The 10 Series large class excavators with advanced technology provides best-in-class solution to our mining customers. These excavators are powerful, fuel efficient, reliable and specially made for mining application adopted with advanced technologies like CRDI engine, pressure & flow loss reduction technology, dynamic & intelligent mode control system, new ultra silent & dust proof cab technology, world class design & testing system & super easy maintenance.

4. Sany’s First Wheel Loader in India-SYL956H5

SYL956H5 is a long wheelbase 5T heavy-duty wheel loader engineered by Sany to meet the extreme productivity requirements of mining segment customers. It comes with the most advanced features like electronic injection engine, sensitive & comfortable fingertip operation, pilot system, electronically controlled shifting gearbox, energy saving, efficient variable displacement inter-flow high pressure hydraulic system & electronically controlled full hydraulic parking brake. With optimized matching of power, transmission, steering & hydraulic system, SYL956H5 provides top notch speed, power, fuel efficiency and reliability.

5. Truck Crane STC250C

While enhancing the load carrying capacity of chassis, we have modernized our 25 ton truck STC 250C for better control and stability during travel. In addition, we have also increased the load lifting capacity with increased main boom length to 33.5m for higher applications.

6. Truck Crane STC500C

STC500C is a brand new product of SANY with superior load lifting capacity, engine and driveline. It can be used at heavier versatile applications as it is designed keeping in mind the lifting requirements of refineries, power plants, road, metro projects etc.

7. Crawler Crane SCC450A

SCC450A is a new invention forthe crane market in India with specialized track, lifting capacity and transportation system. The machine can be operated for different applications i.e. piling concreting, structural plant erection and specialized applications where other conventional cranes are not meeting requirements.

8. Telescopic crawler crane SCT600

SCT600 Telescopic crawler crane is also a new product in the Indian market. This machine is designed to give a horizon to the crane application as it can be used for precast, plant and erection, metros and long piping erections with superior speed and efficiency.

9. SKT90S – Wide body Dump truck

Introducing mining game changer model SKT90S wide body dump truck first time in India. World class advanced design & testing methods are adopted to make this product most reliable & economical while using under severe working conditions of mines. Automatic & Manual transmission variants are available to provide an optimum solution to the Customer as per their mining road conditions.

Sany’s hydraulic excavators, piling machinery, crawler cranes, mobile port machinery and road machinery are considered to be the best while it’s concrete machinery ranks first in the world. Through independent innovations Sany has developed a 66 meter pump truck, a 72 meter pump truck and an 86 meter pump truck. They each broke the World Record for height in succession. Sany also developed the World’s first full hydraulic motor grader, the world’s first pump that delivered concrete with Graduation III, the world’s first non-bubble bituminous mortar vehicle, the world’s largest 3,600 ton crawler crane, the world’s first whole-set mortar application unit, Asia’s first 1,000 ton all terrain crane and many more.

About Sany India

Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt Ltd. (Sany India) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd. (Sany Heavy Industry), China. Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 500 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck mounted cranes, all terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more. The company has already established a strong network of around 25 dealers across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates.

Sany has more than 12000 machines delivered on ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With Government of India’s focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

About Sany Group

Sany Group Co. Ltd. was founded in 1989.The goals of Sany Group have always been “building a first-class enterprise, fostering first-class talent and making a first-class contribution to humanity”. Since the establishment of the company, Sany Group has created the leading brand “Sany”. Currently Sany is one of the largest equipment manufacturers in the world and has made a successful transition into the fields of new energy, housing industrialization, finance and real estate. The core company of the group – Sany Heavy Industry was publicly listed on July 3, 2003. They were the first enterprise to successfully reform the shareholder structure and accomplish full circulation. Sany Heavy Industry made the “Global top 500 enterprises in market value” released by the Financial Times in July of 2011. Sany was the only Chinese Machinery company on the list. At present, Sany Group has done business in over 120 countries and regions around the world. They were recently awarded one of “the 100 most innovative companies” by Forbes Magazine and “the most innovative company in China” by Fortune Magazine.