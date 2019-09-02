Schneider Electric Announces Top Teams that will go to Barcelona for Go Green Finals

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, annually organizes its global student competition, Go Green in the City, inviting students around the world to submit their bold ideas of energy management and automation for a smarter and more sustainable future. On September 2nd, the company announced the list of 8 finalist teams composed of 16 students who will compete in the grand finale round in Barcelona, Spain in October.

The teams are from the United States of America, Brazil, Hong Kong, India, Philippines, UK, Turkey and Spain. Selected among 3,040 students that submitted ideas, these teams represent each of seven regions of the world participating in the competition. The winner of the special prize for a full female team, the “Women in Energy Award” also got a ticket to join the Global Final.

North America Winner : Ayushi Sinha and Noah Schochet from Princeton University in the USA

South America Winner : Lucas Pacheco Heringer Batista and Mirian Maia both from Universidade Federal de Ouro Preto in Brazil

China Winner : Tiancheng Wang and Xingyi Fan from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in Hong Kong

India Winner : Nimisha Varma and Naveen Suman from Rajasthan Technical University in India

APAC Winner : Anna Gabriella Ozaeta and Yumi Briones from Ateneo De Manila University in the Philippines

Europe Winner : Adrienne Roser and Rachel Ramage from the University of Leads in the UK

Middle East and Africa Winner : Fidam Abdullayeva and Hossam Ahmed from Middle East Technical University in Turkey

Women in Energy Winner: Romina Belén Puglisi and Alejandra Carrillo Di Giacomo from La Salle Ramon Llull University in Spain

“We are excited to host young innovators in our Global Innovation Summit Barcelona,” comments Olivier Blum, Schneider Chief Human Resources Officer, “Together with our customers and partners, we look forward to listening to their bold ideas. It will be also their learning opportunity as they get to witness the latest digital transformation of energy management and automation.”

The finalists are now preparing for the final phase of the competition: presenting their case study to an executive jury at the Innovation Summit which Schneider Electric organizes in Barcelona, Spain for 3,500 industry professionals. The first-place winners will have a chance to work with Schneider Electric and will be taken on an all-inclusive trip to two cities of their choice, where Schneider Electric has offices.

“I learned that even though I was still in school, my ideas were valuable. The competition empowered my teammate and me to share our incredible ideas with people who could help us realize our meaningful purpose,” comments Angela Carver, one of 2018 global finalists and now an employee at Schneider Electric USA.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary in 2020

Launched in 2011, Go Green in the City offers students from engineering or business an opportunity to present their innovative ideas related to Schneider’s core business for a smart future.

Interest in Go Green in the City has grown exponentially with 113k+ student registrations and 18.8k+ ideas over the past 9 years. This year alone, Schneider Electric received more than 23,000 applications from 165 countries and over 3,000 projects submissions, a new record for the competition.

In 2020, the competition will celebrate its 10-year anniversary. The 10th edition will launch on October 2019 with a planned Grand Finale at Innovation Summit Las Vegas on June 2020. Interested students can pre-register at gogreeninthecity.se.com.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to do more with less, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate with our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values. www.se.com.