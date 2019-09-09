SES Extends Global Reach of Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute with Multi-orbit Satellite Systems

by businesswireindia.com

SES today announced it will provide dedicated, private network connectivity from any vessel, airplane, enterprise, energy or government site in the world to Microsoft Azure via its unique multi-orbit satellite systems.

As a partner of Azure ExpressRoute, SES will provide global reach and fibre-like high-performance to Azure customers via its complete portfolio of Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites, Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) O3b constellation, global gateway network, and core terrestrial network infrastructure around the world. SES will offer Azure customers opportunities to leverage its satellite-enabled managed services to connect locations and sites in rural, remote and underserved locations, as well as vessels and airplanes out at sea and in the skies that previously did not have access to cloud services.

In addition to its global fleet of over 50 GEO satellites, SES also delivers managed data services over its proven O3b MEO satellite system, the only successful non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) broadband constellation. SES’s 20 O3b satellites comprise the only operational system today that can deliver fibre-equivalent, MEF-certified data connectivity services, and certified cloud connectivity services. The systems’ intelligent GEO- and MEO- orbit resilience that facilitate edge compute capabilities are key enablers in the seamless integration of high-performance satellite connectivity into Microsoft’s and their customers’ sites.

In addition, Azure customers also will be able to tap into SES’s groundbreaking next-generation MEO communications system, O3b mPOWER. Launching in 2021, O3b mPOWER will deliver ten times the throughput of the existing O3b constellation with unprecedented flexibility and dynamic control to help drive global cloud adoption everywhere.

“We believe that the economic and productivity benefits of the cloud should be easily available to all enterprise, maritime and aeronautical customers as well as government organisations, regardless of location. Now, as a Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute connectivity partner, we are expanding our strategic collaboration with Microsoft and extending intelligent cloud and edge services from Azure to the most underserved end points on the planet,” said JP Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks. “As the only satellite network services provider to operate a global, multi-orbit fleet utilising an extensive fleet of GEO and MEO satellites, SES stands ready to help Azure customers connect to any site at cloud scale, supporting critical enterprise workloads and offering an end-to-end network solution for emerging AI, IoT, video content services, and future applications to come.”

Ross Ortega, Partner, Product Manager of Azure Networking, Microsoft Corp. said, “We are collaborating with SES across a range of initiatives to build upon their expertise in satellite communications and increase connectivity to critical services and applications for customers in remote and underserved areas. This new collaboration between SES and Microsoft Azure Express Route further enables us to bring Azure to any business or government site.”

SES also announced today an expanded collaboration with Microsoft to benefit from Azure’s extensive cloud and AI capabilities to deliver one of the first broadcast-grade cloud services for media delivery. This builds on the broader strategic work between SES and Microsoft, as well as their shared common vision to reach everyone with intelligent cloud, media and network solutions.

About SES

SES is the world’s leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 355 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. SES Video delivers a full suite of innovative end-to-end value-added services for both linear and digital distribution, and includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com

