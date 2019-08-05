by businesswireindia.com

SES announced today it will create an open, standards-based network automation and service orchestration platform, built on Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) and powered by Amdocs’ network functions virtualization (NFV) technology. With today’s announcement, SES is the first satellite network solutions provider to adopt ONAP, an open software platform designed for orchestrating the creation and delivery of new services in an automated operational environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005289/en/

SES Pioneers Cloud-Based Network Automation and Service Orchestration (Graphic: Business Wire)

SES is implementing ONAP with Amdocs on Microsoft Azure, the industry’s scalable and flexible cloud services platform supported by Microsoft’s expansive global network. With ONAP operating on Azure, SES can extend network services and activate virtualised network functions quickly and at scale, accelerating time-to-market and improving service agility for customers anywhere on the globe. In addition, SES is partnering with Amdocs, a leader in developing and integrating ONAP solutions on Microsoft Azure. Together, Amdocs and Microsoft represent best-in-class ecosystem partners to deploy open, cloud-based network automation and orchestration.

As the first satellite network solutions provider to adopt ONAP, SES is continuing its leadership in driving open networking initiatives into the satellite industry, advancing its vision to make satellite networks a seamless extension of the global communications ecosystem. SES is a founding member of Linux Foundation Networking (LFN), which hosts the ONAP project, an initiative with widespread adoption as the preferred platform for open network automation and orchestration. By standardising on the same orchestration platform as leading telcos and mobile network operators, SES will make it easier and faster for its customers to deliver services over its high-performance satellite-based network.

“Our vision is to make satellite-based networks a seamless and wholly integrated part of a global, cloud-scale network ecosystem. Central to this vision is an open, automated operational environment that allows our customers to easily create and deliver new, innovative services anywhere,” said JP Hemingway, CEO of SES Networks. “To make our vision a reality, we are pleased to be the first satellite operator to develop ONAP with Amdocs on Microsoft Azure. SES envisions delivering cloud-scale connectivity services and virtualised network functions such as SD-WAN, virtualised Evolved Packet Core (vEPC), security and more, creating massive value for our customers well into the future.”

Follow us on:

Social Media

Blog

Media Library

About SES

SES is the world’s leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 355 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005289/en/

Source: Businesswire