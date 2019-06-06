Shopify Unveils First State of Commerce Report

June 6, 2019
Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSX:SHOP), the leading multi-channel commerce platform, today released its first global State of Commerce report* with insights on what's driving direct-to-consumer (DTC) commerce and buying behavior. Over the last year, the retail industry has experienced tremendous disruption, and within this changed retail landscape, customers and merchants have found new opportunities to buy and sell goods.
“It’s our mission to make commerce better for everyone, and we developed this report to share global insights that can help merchants better understand the needs of their customers,” said Harley Finkelstein, Chief Operating Officer, Shopify. “At Shopify we’re inspiring the next wave of independent business owners with the tools and insights they need to succeed. We'll continue to share more of these reports as Shopify becomes the default platform to build a business and drive commerce globally. ”
In its new State of Commerce report, Shopify reveals key findings including:
For all the insights from Shopify’s State of Commerce report, download it here.
*This report is based on a subsection of global sales data on Shopify from April 2018 to April 2019; An online global survey of 3,832 Shopify merchants in March 2019; and quantitative and qualitative research on consumers in Canada and the United States in December 2018, including interviews and an online survey of 2,653 consumers.
