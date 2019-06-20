Shopify Unveils New Innovations to Transform Commerce for Merchants and Consumers Globally

June 20, 2019
Today, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSX:SHOP), the leading multi-channel commerce platform, unveiled the latest in commerce technology at Shopify Unite, the annual conference that brings together the company’s global partner and developer community.
Shopify Fulfillment Network (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Shopify’s real power comes from the variety and strength of our ecosystem,” said Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke. "Unite gives our developer and partner community access to our product roadmap. Together, and only together, we can shape the future of commerce and empower entrepreneurs around the world.”
This year, Shopify is transforming commerce by announcing platform enhancements and updates focused on giving direct-to-consumer brands everything they need to build and manage a business. Shopify’s innovations include a newly updated Shopify Plus platform for enterprise brands, more global capabilities, and for the first time, Shopify is expanding its offering with a fulfillment network that will allow merchants of all sizes to deliver their products fast and at a low cost.
Introducing Shopify Fulfillment Network
Announcing Shopify Plus’ all-new platform for enterprise merchants
Debuting next-generation point of sale software to supercharge in-store experiences
Going Global: New ways for merchants to reach international shoppers
Bringing an all-new online store design experience
Go fast, be stable: Providing developers with the best tools to build powerful apps
Introducing new back office shipping features to help merchants sell more, better manage their order process, and improve customer experiences
