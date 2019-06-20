Shopify Unveils New Innovations to Transform Commerce for Merchants and Consumers Globally

by businesswireindia.com

Today, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSX:SHOP), the leading multi-channel commerce platform, unveiled the latest in commerce technology at Shopify Unite, the annual conference that brings together the company’s global partner and developer community.

“Shopify’s real power comes from the variety and strength of our ecosystem,” said Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke. "Unite gives our developer and partner community access to our product roadmap. Together, and only together, we can shape the future of commerce and empower entrepreneurs around the world.”

This year, Shopify is transforming commerce by announcing platform enhancements and updates focused on giving direct-to-consumer brands everything they need to build and manage a business. Shopify’s innovations include a newly updated Shopify Plus platform for enterprise brands, more global capabilities, and for the first time, Shopify is expanding its offering with a fulfillment network that will allow merchants of all sizes to deliver their products fast and at a low cost.

Introducing Shopify Fulfillment Network

Shopify Fulfillment Network , available now for early access, will provide U.S. merchants with a network of distributed fulfillment centers, and uses machine learning to ensure timely deliveries and lower shipping costs, putting their brand and customer experience front and center.

Announcing Shopify Plus’ all-new platform for enterprise merchants

The all-new Shopify Plus provides a single view of a merchant’s entire business, tools that facilitate a consistent experience across stores, and an easier-than-ever way to create new stores, empowering enterprise merchants to move fast, build with the customer in mind, and unlock growth potential.

Debuting next-generation point of sale software to supercharge in-store experiences

The new Shopify POS will be faster, more intuitive, and more scalable point of sale software, providing retailers with a simple interface, new customer service shortcuts, and access to all of Shopify’s POS app extensions.

Going Global: New ways for merchants to reach international shoppers

Introducing 11 new language capabilities , now available in the Shopify Admin globally, including Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Hindi, Malay, Norwegian, Swedish, Korean and Thai.

, now available in the Shopify Admin globally, including Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Hindi, Malay, Norwegian, Swedish, Korean and Thai. Shopify’s Translations API will store translated buyer-facing content including products, collections, and blog posts, enabling merchants to provide the same consistent shopping experience in multiple languages.

will store translated buyer-facing content including products, collections, and blog posts, enabling merchants to provide the same consistent shopping experience in multiple languages. With Shopify Payments, all merchants can now sell in multiple currencies and get paid in their local currency.

Bringing an all-new online store design experience

The new online store design experience makes it even easier for merchants to customize the look and feel of their store to meet the evolving expectations of shoppers, without editing the code.

makes it even easier for merchants to customize the look and feel of their store to meet the evolving expectations of shoppers, without editing the code. Introducing the ability to display products in video and 3D models right within Shopify, unlocking new possibilities for merchants to deliver the in-store experience online by bringing products to life.

right within Shopify, unlocking new possibilities for merchants to deliver the in-store experience online by bringing products to life. Partners can now integrate subscription payments solutions directly into Shopify’s checkout.

Go fast, be stable: Providing developers with the best tools to build powerful apps

Shopify’s most popular libraries will be available in GraphQL , allowing developers to leverage its speed and efficiency to build faster and more stable apps for merchants.

, allowing developers to leverage its speed and efficiency to build faster and more stable apps for merchants. With the Shopify App CLI (command-line interface) , developers can now wrap all their app building steps into one command, scaffolding an app within seconds.

, developers can now wrap all their app building steps into one command, scaffolding an app within seconds. Shopify App Bridge is a new, consolidated tool that enables developers to embed their apps directly into Shopify, including desktop, Shopify Mobile, and Shopify POS, creating a seamless user experience for merchants.

Introducing new back office shipping features to help merchants sell more, better manage their order process, and improve customer experiences

New shipping features make it possible for merchants to set specific shipping rules and pricing for different products, and create automatic and more accurate visibility throughout the fulfillment process, including any activity happening in third-party apps and services.

For more information, please visit https://news.shopify.com/.

About Shopify

Shopify is the leading multi-channel commerce platform. Merchants use Shopify to design, set up, and manage their stores across multiple sales channels, including mobile, web, social media, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-up shops. The platform also provides merchants with a powerful back-office and a single view of their business, from payments to shipping. The Shopify platform was engineered for reliability and scale, making enterprise-level technology available to businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify currently powers over 800,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Unilever, Kylie Cosmetics, Allbirds, MVMT, and many more.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements“), including statements with regard to the announcement and launch by Shopify of new products, services and offerings, the capabilities of those products and the impact of those products and services on merchants’ businesses. Words such as “expects”, “will”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions

