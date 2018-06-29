Sify Technologies to Deliver 400G-ready Metro Networks Using Ciena's WaveLogic Ai Technology

June 29, 2018
Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), an acknowledged ICT leader in the Indian Telecom and Data Center centric IT services space with global delivery capabilities, has selected Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) converged packet optical solutions to address rising customer demand and provide greater support for increasing data volumes, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud-based services and Big Data analytics.
Sify can now scale its network capacity from 100G to 400G to deliver ultra-high, data-heavy bandwidth services and manage unpredictable traffic growth for its customers, which include Over the Top (OTT) providers, financial services institutions and healthcare organizations.
About Sify Technologies Limited
Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ NM: SIFY), is an acknowledged ICT leader in the Telecom and Data Center centric IT services space with global delivery capabilities. Among the very few Enterprise class players in India, Sify, today has presence in more than 1550 cities in India and offices in North America, United Kingdom and Singapore.
More than 8500 Enterprises access Sify’s IT services that’s focused on the Data Center and Cloud platform and connected through India’s largest MPLS network. As a truly converged ICT solutions and services provider, Sify is the preferred IT Services partner with a full suite of services ranging from Telecom connectivity services to Data Center transformation services along with Application and Security Services delivered on the same infrastructure.
About Ciena
Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a network strategy and technology company. We translate best-in-class technology into value through a high-touch, consultative business model – with a relentless drive to create exceptional experiences measured by outcomes. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.
