SimilarWeb and Altudo Help Indian Brands Leverage Digital Insights for Success

by businesswireindia.com

“We see SimilarWeb’s expansion in the Indian market as a key driver in our customers’ digital transformation. The demand for our company’s solutions within our prospect base is growing rapidly, and we look forward to helping them accelerate and scale up their business,” said Or Offer, CEO of SimilarWeb.

“Brands are steadily realising the importance of infusing digital insights to better drive ROI and improve their business outcome. By identifying the key market trends, market demand, customer search behaviour and the competitive landscape, businesses can optimize their digital strategy, accelerate their growth, and maximize return,” said Rahul Khosla, CEO Altudo & Co-Country Lead- India SimilarWeb.

With the largest international online panel consisting of hundreds of millions of devices, SimilarWeb provides granular insights about any website or app across a wide array of industries.

India’s leading brands including NDTV, Ibibo Group,

, Shine.com, Jagran News and Rage Communications

have already been leveraging SimilarWeb to understand, track and grow their digital market share.

“We’ve had tremendous initial success with over six unicorns amongst many other clients already. I look forward to a long-term and strategic partnership between our companies to help India’s businesses to compete digitally,” says Amar Duggal, co-Country Lead–Similarweb.

Marketing : Delivering competitive intelligence to build and optimize customer acquisition strategies.

: Delivering competitive intelligence to build and optimize customer acquisition strategies. Research: Monitoring digital market share and trends, benchmarking against competitors' performance and providing a holistic view of the customer journey.

Monitoring digital market share and trends, benchmarking against competitors' performance and providing a holistic view of the customer journey. Sales : Equipping organizations with market insights through tailored consultative selling, finding and qualifying the leads that help sales teams close more business.

: Equipping organizations with market insights through tailored consultative selling, finding and qualifying the leads that help sales teams close more business. Investors: Identifying market signals and performing due diligence to determine investability and digital-health of companies for leading investors.