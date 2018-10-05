Simply Unstoppable: BMW Group India Continues Its Momentum With Double-Digit Growth

by businesswireindia.com

7915 cars (BMW + MINI) delivered to customers, registering a growth of 11%

MINI achieves highest sales ever, accelerating with unprecedented growth of 58%

BMW Motorrad sales cross 1000 units for the first time

Period BMW Group India

(Cars) BMW MINI BMW Motorrad

(Motorcycles) 2018

(Jan – Sep) 7915

(+11%) 7424

(+9%) 491

(+58%) 1038

BMW Group India has delivered 7915 cars (BMW + MINI) from January to September 2018, registering a growth of 11% as compared to 2017.Mr. Vikram Pawah, Chairman – BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has successfully posted double-digit growth in the first nine months of 2018 despite adverse market conditions. All three brands – BMW, MINI and Motorrad – have posted strong growth and are demonstrating an affirmative outlook for the coming months. With unmatched value and product substance, our new launches have stirred the premium automobile segment and attracted new customers to our fold. Our robust strategy, advance planning and incessant focus on customer service have contributed in building this exceptional momentum.”BMW India sold 7424 cars, clocking a growth of 9% as compared to 2017.MINI continues to rule the small-premium car segment in India with 491 cars sold, clocking a remarkable growth of 58% as compared to 2017.In the first nine months of the calendar year 2018, BMW Motorrad has sold 1038 motorcycles.In the first nine months of 2018, BMW sales have mainly been driven by the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 5 Series and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle (SAVs) range. Led by the BMW X1, the BMW X3 and the BMW X5, BMW’s SAV range has contributed to nearly 50% in overall BMW sales.MINI has experienced unpreceded growth thanks to the fresh portfolio it offers in the small premium car segment. The new MINI Hatch and the new MINI Convertible have added a new flair to the iconic brand. Introduction of the all-new MINI Countryman, now being locally-assembled in India, has also made a remarkable contribution to growth.BMW Motorrad India crossed 1000 units sales with the launch of the much-anticipated BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS in the Indian market in the third quarter.Innovative and flexible financial solutions introduced by BMW India Financial Services have played an important role in converting new sales by easing the cost of ownership for the customers.Source: Businesswire