Smart Creations Bags India Leadership Award Completes 4500 Plus Gold Plating Projects in Temples

Chennai based Smart Creations well known for its Gold Plating projects, figurines and deities especially for Temples and pooja rooms in India and Asia has recently bagged the prestigious Blindwink India Leadership Award, 2019 under the category of Leading Experts in 24 Carat Gold plating at Bengaluru.

Smart Creations bags India Leadership Award

“We are proud to receive this award from Blindwink. It is indeed a much-coveted award and we aim to bag a whole lot more in the coming years. Our works now speak for itself. Smart Creations for the past 20 years have made it a point to lead the company as a family and not as a typical hierarchal organization. Our team members are like our family. We treat them with respect as the works that they do are very sacred. This is the best way to lead a company,” said Pankaj Bhandari, Managing Director, Smart Creations.

Smart Creations has completed over 4500+ Swarna Mandir (Golden Temple) projects across the Globe with gold plated Kalasams, Kodimarams or Dhwajasthambams, Kavachams, Temple doors, wall panels, Vimanams or Gopurams and their Shikharas, entire mandapams, Utsava idols and such.

“We are associated with prominent Temples like Sringeri Mutt, ISKCON, Kanchi Kamakshi Amman Temple, Bodh Gaya, Mahabodhi temple of Anuradhapura, Sabarimala Ayyappa temple which are but few of the iconic temples that bear our work,” he added.

Smart Creations uses NTGD technology to decrease the consumption of gold per square feet and decrease the layer thickness to microns. Lesser the gold, the more affordable the project becomes.

“This is especially important for temples as they rely on the donations of their devotees,” he added.

The NTGD technology involves a double metal coating before applying gold through electroplating. Copper sheets are coated with Nickel which prevents the interaction between copper and gold. On top of the Gold coating goes a hard lacquer which preserve the work from physical damage caused by the environment or human handling.

This enables Smart Creations to assure a minimum guarantee of 25 years* depending on thickness of Gold deposition. The colour, sheen and integrity of the structure is absolutely maintained to the point where after years of use, up to 95% of the Gold can be recovered, provided the consumption of gold is at least 2 gm/sqft.