Smartworks’ Founder – Neetish Sarda Named as Promising Entrepreneur of India by The Economic Times

The Economic Times Promising Entrepreneurs of India 2019

event which was held on March 29, 2019 at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai. Renowned celebrities Ashish Vidyarthi, Arjun Rampal and Shilpa Shetty gave away the trophy to the winners at the award ceremony.

With a strong focus on technology, innovative design and service offerings, Smartworks prides itself in providing office solutions

As corporates look for more cost-effective solutions that enhance productivity, help retain talent and enhance the shared economy concept, Smartworks is focussed on not just building communities, but also ensuring that member employees are productive in the workplace at all times,

Neetish Sarda, Founder of Smartworks, India's leading provider of agile workspaces has been named as the winner at The Economic Times Promising Entrepreneurs of India 2019 event which was held on March 29, 2019 at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai. Renowned celebrities Ashish Vidyarthi, Arjun Rampal and Shilpa Shetty gave away the trophy to the winners at the award ceremony.

Understanding the dynamic nature of India's corporate real estate market and the rising demand for a fluid workspace environment, Neetish, instead of joining the family business, chose to become an entrepreneur, founding Smartworks in 2016. Under his able leadership/guidance and his vision, Smartworks has garnered an impressive footprint of 2.1 million sq.ft. across 9 key cities in a short span of 2 years.

With a strong focus on technology, innovative design and service offerings, Smartworks prides itself in providing office solutions to over 30,000 people who represent large enterprises, SMEs and start-ups.

"It is indeed an honour to receive this recognition from the Economic Times. I am extremely humbled to see Smartworks grow aggressively over the last two years. While I conceptualised the idea, this would not have been possible without the help and support of a great team who has worked day and night to translate my vision into a reality. This recognition belongs to all of us. Accolades such as this motivates us to push the boundaries further and continue to innovate in the ever growing industry." said Neetish Sarda, Founder, Smartworks.

As corporates look for more cost-effective solutions that enhance productivity, help retain talent and enhance the shared economy concept, Smartworks is focussed on not just building communities, but also ensuring that member employees are productive in the workplace at all times.

The Economic Times Promising Entrepreneurs of India 2019 event brings together the visionaries, entrepreneurs, innovators and mavericks under one roof to share their experiences with the audience at large. With the theme, the event highlighted the hard work, talent, innovation and success of key entrepreneurs across India who have helped change the economic landscape of the country. Attendees included thought leaders, startups, Entrepreneurs, HNI's, PE Firms, Financial Institutions, Venture Capital firms and SME's.

To mark the occasion, Economic Times also plans to publish a coffee table book which will feature Neetish along with other industry leaders in this space including Vijay Shekhar Sharma of PayTM, Ritesh Agarwal of OYO Rooms, Divyank Turakhia of Media.net, Shradha Agarwal of Outcome Health and Kavin Bharti Mittal of Hike Messenger. The cover of the coffee table book was unveiled at The Economic Times Promising Entrepreneurs of India 2019 awards ceremony.