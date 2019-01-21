Smule Mirchi Cover Star Begins the Hunt for India’s Biggest Cover Artist

Smule Mirchi Cover Star is India’s biggest cover artist hunt that offers the winner a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform at the 11th Mirchi Music Awards in Mumbai in front of the Bollywood’s biggest music celebrities, a truly incomparable experience for anyone who loves and follows music in India.

Created by Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM, Smule Mirchi Cover Star is designed for people who have a flair for singing Bollywood songs. To participate, people simply needed to download the Smule app and sing the cover entry of their favourite song. Alternatively, people also sent their entries through special on-ground activation in malls and campuses across 12 cities. Adding to the convenience, willing participants also had the option of visiting Radio Mirchi studios to record their entry for the competition.

In the first phase of the competition, Smule Mirchi Cover Star received over 15000 entries. These 15000+ entries were screened and evaluated basis Tune, Expression and Pitch. The best 100 entries from these 15000+ entries are now open for public voting on www.mirchicoverstar.com. Basis public votes, social engagement and screening by Mirchi programming, the Top 5 entries from these 100 entries will move into the Finals of the competition.

In the Finals, Mirchi Cover Star celebrity judges, Jonita Gandhi, Meet Bros, Kanika Kapoor and Tony Kakkar, will assess and evaluate these top 5 entries. The 5 finalists will battle it out at an on-ground event in front of fans and media. One winner will be chosen from the event who will then be groomed for the coveted performance at Mirchi Music Awards 2019.

Smule Mirchi Cover Star is a spectacular opportunity for every aspiring cover artist! Smule Mirchi Cover Star, title sponsor Smule, co-powered by Mobikwik, music partner The True School of Music, a property of Radio Mirchi.

About Smule

Smule is the leading social network for music, connecting the world through a global community of 50 million monthly active users. Smule’s flagship app lets people sing and make music with friends and major artists around the globe – helping to bring music back to its roots of creation and participation. Smule is available on iOS and Android.

About Radio Mirchi:

Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL), popularly known as Mirchi, owns 73 frequencies and is advertising partner for another 3, across 63 cities, making it India’s largest private FM radio broadcaster. Launched in 2001, Mirchi now operates across the country with 4 distinct brands – Mirchi, Mirchi Love, Kool & Ishq (advertising partner of TV today network). With the highest listenership across the country and a track record of developing innovative content, Mirchi has been expanding and retaining its audiences and advertisers through the years.

Mirchi has delighted listeners and the industry with its exciting properties such as Mirchi Music Awards (in 8 languages) & Mirchi Top 20. Mirchi is also the biggest concert player in the country. Mirchi’s initial foray into digital space has helped it gain a strong position – 21 online radio stations, biggest radio website & biggest on Facebook, Twitter & Youtube. Mirchi was also the 1st Indian brand to go international with the launch of the brand in the UAE. Mirchi also launched in Bahrain on 18th March 2018. Mirchi can also be heard at T3 international airport, Delhi. With such a wide presence, on-air, on-ground & on digital, Mirchi is truly everywhere!