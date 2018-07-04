Snapdeal Introduces Instant Sign-up for Sellers

by businesswireindia.com

Snapdeal today launched industry's firstfeature to offer a seamless onboarding process for sellers on its platform.Under this tech-enabled initiative, sellers need to simply provide their GST Identification Number (GSTIN) and other key seller details will be auto-populated using tech integration with the government’s GST network.Instant Seller Sign-up feature is a transformative tool because the use of automated GSTIN verification process eliminates all manual verification steps. This will lead to a significant drop in the instances of seller rejection in the onboarding process.In the earlier process, any errors made in manually filling in key details like PAN, company name, address etc would lead to rejection of seller onboarding attempt.In addition to their GSTIN, sellers need to only provide basic information like contact details, email and bank account details in which they will receive payments.“Seller experience is a key parameter that we track. With this automation, the time taken for seller sign-up will reduce from 28 hours to less than a minute. New sellers can now start their sales on Snapdeal within 10 minutes of sign up.”Snapdeal is India’s leading online marketplace that provides small businesses a state-of-the-art platform to start their online sales. Sellers can instantly sign up and start selling without needing to make any investment in technology, logistics or payments. As a genuine marketplace, Snapdeal does not hold any inventory or promote its own private labels. By doing this it ensures that all sellers have a level playing on Snapdeal.This latest initiative will speed up the onboarding process for sellers on Snapdeal and will provide new sellers a swift and seamless start to their digital commerce endeavors.Source: Businesswire