04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced an annual dope test for government officials
  • JUST IN: Zakir Naik denies report of returning to India
  • 10 people dead in fire at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple, 4 fire tenders present at the spot
  • Malaysian Police Sources says Zakir Naik will be extradited to India
  • Central Government increases MSP of Paddy crops by 50%
  • An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 a.m.
  • Landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district claims six lives
  • Sub-inspector in a Kanpur was stabbed inside a police station
  • Former PM of Malaysia Najib Razak has been charged with corruption for abstracting millions of dollars of public money
  • The ministry officials said that the Home Minister would be starting his J&K visit by paying a visit to Amarnath cave
Snapdeal Introduces Instant Sign-up for Sellers

by businesswireindia.com

July 4, 2018

Business Wire India
Snapdeal today launched industry's first Instant Seller Sign-up feature to offer a seamless onboarding process for sellers on its platform.

Under this tech-enabled initiative, sellers need to simply provide their GST Identification Number (GSTIN) and other key seller details will be auto-populated using tech integration with the government’s GST network.

Instant Seller Sign-up feature is a transformative tool because the use of automated GSTIN verification process eliminates all manual verification steps. This will lead to a significant drop in the instances of seller rejection in the onboarding process. 

In the earlier process, any errors made in manually filling in key details like PAN, company name, address etc would lead to rejection of seller onboarding attempt.
 
In addition to their GSTIN, sellers need to only provide basic information like contact details, email and bank account details in which they will receive payments.

Snapdeal Spokesperson said, “Seller experience is a key parameter that we track. With this automation, the time taken for seller sign-up will reduce from 28 hours to less than a minute. New sellers can now start their sales on Snapdeal within 10 minutes of sign up.”

Snapdeal is India’s leading online marketplace that provides small businesses a state-of-the-art platform to start their online sales. Sellers can instantly sign up and start selling without needing to make any investment in technology, logistics or payments. As a genuine marketplace, Snapdeal does not hold any inventory or promote its own private labels. By doing this it ensures that all sellers have a level playing on Snapdeal.

This latest initiative will speed up the onboarding process for sellers on Snapdeal and will provide new sellers a swift and seamless start to their digital commerce endeavors. 
Source: Businesswire

