08 Nov 2019, Edition - 1578, Friday
SnowPlus Rises up to Position of No.9 Chinese Vaping Brand, Captures Attention of Younger Consumers

by businesswireindia.com

November 7, 2019

Business Wire India

SnowPlus, the ‘young-heart’ Chinese vaping company founded by post-90s former shared economy and blockchain entrepreneurs is emerging as a strong player among China’s young consumers. To enable the young to express their attitude through stylish, healthy and diversified vape products has always been the key mission of SnowPlus.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005369/en/

 
Sales ranking of Chinese e-cigarette brands in July, 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

According to an industry report by Chinese leading market consultancy firm Sunshine Data, the young company founded in April 2019 has climbed the top 9 in sales volume, selling an estimated 55,000 vape kits in July 2019.

 

In the meantime, another recent report by Dbrank, a market consultancy indicated that among the Chinese vapers, SnowPlus has amassed loyalty from 1.92 percent of consumers—No 7 in the rankings.

 

As a newly founded brand fighting for a share of the Chinese e-cigarette market, SnowPlus has successfully distinguished itself as an internet brand for younger consumers with its brand pillars focused on fashion, lifestyle, and youthful product ecosystem. The company’s youth-oriented strategy seems to be paying off, as young users are embracing its cool and stylish image.

 

SnowPlus innovates a wide selection of products— regular nicotine vapes, caffeine-delivery vapes, ‘invisible vapor’ smoke-less edition vapes, disposable vapes and neon night-club use nicotine vapes.

 

 
