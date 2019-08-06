by businesswireindia.com

Softomotive, a leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) vendor, has announced new releases of its desktop and server-based RPA software solutions – WinAutomation v9 and ProcessRobot v2019.1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005449/en/

Softomotive’s Product Innovation Drives New RPA Enterprise and Desktop Software Releases

WinAutomation v9is powerful desktop automation software, with 8 totally new features and 12 functionality improvements – including expanded capabilities for application control, improved automation workload efficiency and increased security.

ProcessRobot v2019.1 has 7 new features and over 10 enhancements that take enterprise RPA to the next level. It pushes the boundaries in terms of flexibility and scalability in RPA deployments, whilst also significantly strengthening security. Priced to scale, it empowers businesses to dramatically reduce operational costs, increase efficiency and productivity, and accelerate performance.

“Our ambitious and innovative product development strategy has enabled us to bring these exciting new releases of our solutions to market quickly as demand for RPA solutions is increasing,” said Marios Stavropoulos, Co-CEO, Softomotive. “This strategy combines with our People1st Approach for RPA, which effectively puts power into the hands of end-users and frees up their time to make a real difference to the business. Enterprises of any size can start small, learn quickly and scale seamlessly with RPA solutions that are easy to use, fast to deploy and provide significant business benefits.”

Both WinAutomation v9 and ProcessRobot v2019.1 are available via an annual subscription.

Find out what’s new in WinAutomation v9 and ProcessRobot v2019.1.

About Softomotive

Softomotive is one of the leading worldwide providers of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, trusted by more than 8,000 companies worldwide. Both attended and unattended RPA are delivered through powerful, robust RPA technology, from desktop installation to server-based software which is quick to deploy, easy to use and provides best value for money.

WinAutomation is the world’s best Robotic desktop automation (RDA) tool and provides a powerful, robust and easy to use Windows-based platform for building software robots.

ProcessRobot is a leading enterprise RPA platform, including enterprise grade security and controls, with links to best-of-breed AI technologies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005449/en/

Source: Businesswire