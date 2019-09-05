Spreading the Sweetness, Maaza Adds Mangolicious Moments to the Festival of Ganesh Chaturthi

by businesswireindia.com

the second season of #MaazaModak. By adding mangolicious moments of indulgence to the festivities, #MaazaModak is bringing a range of exciting activities for consumers.

Aboard these vans, consumers can play a touch screen Modak game and participate in a variety of other engagement activities.

Lit up streets, Pandals at every corner, the sweet aroma of marigold flower and mouthwatering Modaks. These are amongst few things that make the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi so special. This Ganesh Chaturthi, consumers in Maharashtra have more reasons to rejoice the festival as Maaza, one of the most loved and iconic mango beverages in India, has come up withAt Mumbai’s Lal Baug cha Raja, where the most famous Sarvajanik Ganpati is placed, consumers can enjoy a grand experiential zone curated by Maaza. A 6 feet tall Maaza Modak installation is being created at the zone using Maaza bottles. Additionally, Maaza Wheel of Fortune has been placed to engage devotees and offer them a chance to win Maaza Bottles or Maaza Modak. Consumers will also get a chance to meet their favorite celebrities at the stall. To delight selfie-lovers, a large Maaza Modak cut-out has been mounted in the stall where devotees can click selfies and post it on social media using #MaazaModak.said, “Maaza’s pure mango indulgence has always been a core part of festivities and we understand the value this brings to our consumers in such special occasions. This Ganesh Chaturthi we are taking our successful #MaazaModak campaign to the next level, integrating the brand culturally and dialing up the Alphonso Mango Indulgence advantage that Maaza has. We are confident that the campaign will be a great motivation for our consumers to take a pause and relish the Maaza indulgence break amidst the festivities in Maharashtra and elsewhere.”The celebrations are not just restricted to Mumbai. #MaazaModak also has a gamut of activities to delight consumers across key cities in Maharashtra through ‘Sakhi Manch’ program. Modak is an integral part of the festivities and to leverage on this cultural connect, renowned celebrity chefs will curate special Modak recipes using Maaza and give live demos at Sakhi Manch. Sakhis or women will be invited to show their culinary skills by making mangolicious Modaks with Maaza and upload their pictures on social media. The most innovative and delicious Modak will stand a chance to win exciting gifts.Apart from this, bright yellow colored Maaza vans will be seen across these cities.As the next step in Maaza’s journey towards becoming a USD 1 billion home-grown mango juice brand by 2023, Maaza is transforming into a Master brand bringing in different variants of mango Indulgence for different moments. Launched in the 1970s, Maaza has an impressive heritage and has been the most loved mango juice beverage in the country for over 42 years now.Source: Businesswire