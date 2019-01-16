'StarAgri'– Now Amplifying Its Service Streaks to Empower Farmers From Post-Harvest Losses!

Business Wire India
India is an agrarian country where half of the population depends on the agriculture sector for their livelihood. Despite being the largest producer of food, a significant portion of produce is wasted in the country owing to inadequate storage infrastructure, poor transportation facilities and limited access to finance. StarAgri
has been solely aiming towards helping the farming communities
to protect their produce by providing access to better storage and beat the sudden market fluctuations with availability of secure and low-cost financing facilities. Now by amplifying the series of services, the company is endeavoring for its brand presence across India.
Being ISO 9001:2008 & ISO 22000:2005 certified company, StarAgri enjoys a strong institutional backing of IDFC Private Equity as well as Temasek Holding that is a Singapore Government owned Investment Company. Banking on it, the company caters to the post-harvest
needs of varying agri value chain stakeholders that ranges from farmers to traders, commodity exchanges, banks as well as several government agencies.
During a discussion about the sole objective of the organization, the spokesperson stated, “Our in-depth understanding of the agri space, positive reception of the challenges faced by the country’s rural sector and unrivalled farmer reach have enabled us to grow as India’s one of the most preferred agribusiness service provider and that too within few years of establishment. Today, we immensely work hard towards the objective of strengthening the capabilities of farmers, buyers, retailers and in fact every participant of the agri value chain. Also, we help in fulfilling the enormous market demands by alleviating the constraints involved in post-harvest storage, increasing the access of buyers for high-quality commodity products as well as by facilitating the farmers with low-cost finance
.”
Over the years, the company has increased efficiency of the agri-value chain via extensive network of 3500+ warehouses across India. Along with such extensive warehousing, the company is also reckoned for providing many other integrated services like
- Collateral Management
- Procurement
- Quality Testing & Assaying
- Stock Management
- Stock Audits, and
- Fumigation
Being reckoned as forerunners to revolutionize the Indian agricultural space, StarAgri has maintained owned warehouses with CCTV camera installation and geo tagging facility too. The forthcoming initiatives are towards facilitation of real time stock access through mobile app-based interface for all the stakeholders dealing in agri-commodities. This will enable digitization in the post-harvest space.
