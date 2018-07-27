  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
27 Jul 2018, Edition - 1109, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Breaking: Justice Srikrishna submits Data Protection Report to Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes the 94-year-old DMK chief a quick recovery
  • West Bengal Assembly passes resolution to change the state’s name from West Bengal to ‘Bangla’
  • A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in broad daylight right outside college in Bhandup
  • North Korea has returned the remains of US troops killed during the Korean War, White House confirms
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Starr Insurance Companies Appoints Santiago Mora as Head of International Accident & Health

by businesswireindia.com

July 27, 2018

Business Wire India

Starr Insurance Companies today announced the appointment of Santiago Mora as head of international accident & health. He will be responsible for the profitable growth of the Accident & Health Division outside of the U.S. and Canada.

 

“We are excited for Santi to join Starr, as he brings more than 20 years of industry experience in sales, distribution, underwriting and pricing,” stated Jim Herbert, president of Starr Insurance & Reinsurance Limited. “His wealth of knowledge will benefit the growth of our Accident & Health Division and his leadership will strengthen the relationships Starr has and with its customers and partners.”

 

Starr’s Accident & Health Division provides personal accident and travel insurance to companies, associations, schools, non-profit organizations and individuals to protect against accidents and emergencies at home, at work, or away.

 

About Starr Insurance Companies

 

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a worldwide marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on five continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

 

Visit us at www.starrcompanies.com or follow us LinkedIn and Twitter.

 
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿