StarsTell Launches Skills for Amazon Alexa in Hindi

StarsTell, a prominent online astrology site which connects people with practitioners in Astro & Wellness, has announced the launch of two Alexa skills in Hindi – StarsTell mantra or stuti and StarsTell mandir mahima. The site, through these newly launched Alexa skills brings forward devotional content in Hindi for users

With the technological shift towards IoT, StarsTell aims to leverage it to improve its customer’s experience by channeling their services on multiple OTT platforms and now through their all new Amazon Alexa skills. Users can access content about Daily Mantra, Stuti & Mandir Mahima through their Alexa device in Hindi. With simple commands like “Alexa, mandir mahima shuru karo” or “Alexa, mantra mahima shuru karo”, users can listen to soothing devotional mantras on the go.

The astrology site has launched these skills to fulfill their customers’ needs for daily dose of spirituality as well as a "Devotional and Wellness" aide. The divinity inspired services from StarsTell through Alexa will help people feel more connected and empowered.

About StarsTell

StarsTell.com is a leading astrological site that brings the ancient wisdom of astrology to help thousands of its users make better life decisions. It has over 500+ professional astrologers who offer personalized and adept astrology services online.

To know how to enable the StarsTell Skill. Please follow below link:

www.starstell.com/Alexaskill.