17 Sep 2018

STATS Names Jill Hansen as Chief Financial Officer

by businesswireindia.com

September 17, 2018

Business Wire India

Today, STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, adds a seasoned financial executive with the hiring of Jill Hansen as its new Chief Financial Officer.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005162/en/

 

Jill Hansen, Chief Financial Officer, STATS (Photo: Business Wire)

Hansen joins STATS from Vista Consulting Group (VCG), where she most recently served as Managing Director of Finance and Accounting. In her role, Hansen was focused on performing diligence on potential acquisitions, supporting the implementation of scalable and efficient back-office organizations, as well as deploying best practices in financial governance, compliance and contract management across Vista’s portfolio of companies, which includes STATS.

 

“Jill is extremely well-versed in the financial intricacies of a global company, and she will be a driving force in accelerating STATS’ growth,” said Carl Mergele, Chief Executive Officer at STATS. “Her focus on building teams and scaling companies will help us make real-time financial decisions to further expand our business around the globe.”

 

Prior to VCG, Hansen worked as Vice President of International Finance & Business Development at Omnitracs, a pioneer of fleet management solutions and technologies. At Omnitracs, she was responsible for driving growth for Omnitracs’ footprint in Canada, Mexico, and Brazil through the provision of financial oversight, development of go-to-market strategies, leading diligence efforts, and the implementation of process efficiencies. Before her time with Omnitracs, Hansen also served in various operational and leadership roles at XRS Corporation, Deloitte and RSM. She received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the Northwest Missouri State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

 

“Given the current state of the industry, this an exciting time to be at STATS,” said Hansen. “I am looking forward to the opportunity of joining a talented team that is on the forefront of sports and technology, has the potential for exponential growth in the marketplace and is driven toward excellence by leveraging Vista's Operational Best Practices.”

 

About STATS

 

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide unparalleled media and team performance solutions. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with STATS Edge™, the first-ever team performance solution powered by AI. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATS_Insights.

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

