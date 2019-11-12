Students of Lovely Professional University Groove to the Melodies of Coke Studio

by businesswireindia.com

​Coke Studio, one of India’s most loved and popular music properties established by Coca-Cola India brought to life a musical extravaganza at Mega Live Concert organized by Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar. Renowned artist Amit Trivedi swayed more than 40,000 students with his thrilling LIVE performances.With impeccable tracks of the celebrated artist, Coke Studio beautifully echoed the spirit of LPU. To add to the celebration of music with the most iconic brand, Coca-Cola made the night even more special and memorable through various consumer engagement activities.“Music is a universal language which connects and uplifts all people and cultures. Coca-Cola is attuned to this language and seeks to bring special moments to all consumers through Coke Studio. We take pride in bringing greatest talents of the country together through this platform which celebrates the diversity of Music. This association is a perfect fit for us just the way LPU nurtures the talent of diverse and bright minds across countries.”“At Coca-Cola, we are constantly looking at new opportunities to engage with the youth and create engaging experiences for them. Coke Studio is one of our most prestigious properties and we are incredibly proud of all the artists who have helped us celebrate music and spread joy through this platform. We are extremely grateful to LPU for giving us the opportunity to perform at their prestigious campus and engage with students.”“Coke Studio holds a very special place in my heart as it’s a platform that gives artist the freedom and opportunity to experiment with music. I have been collaborating with Coke Studio for years and each time I go on stage, I’m excited as I was the first time. Music always connects people and while performing Live for an audience at LPU, I hope my music created special moments for everyone.”Launched in India in 2011 by Coca-Cola India, Coke Studio is first of its kind music project in the country which brings together artists from diverse backgrounds and genres to create an extraordinary series of medleys, giving music lovers a unique opportunity to enjoy signature fusion music.Source: Businesswire