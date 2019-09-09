TA Associates Announces Minority Investment in MISA

by businesswireindia.com

TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, today announced that it has completed a minority investment in MISA Joint Stock Company (“MISA”), a leading software provider in Vietnam. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190908005045/en/

Founded in 1994, MISA provides accounting, financial, enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) and business management software to enterprises, government and individuals across Vietnam. The Company serves more than 70,000 government sector clients and 100,000 small and medium-sized enterprise (“SME”) clients across the country. MISA has more than 1,500 employees throughout its offices in Hanoi, Da Nang, Buon Ma Thuot, Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho.

“MISA is among the software industry leaders for both the public and private sectors in Vietnam, with a high quality business model and an impressive history of generating meaningful growth,” said Edward Sippel, a Managing Director at TA Associates and Co-head of Asia operations of TA Associates Asia Pacific Ltd who will join the MISA Board of Directors. “With its innovative product offerings, talented management team and commitment to customer service, we believe that MISA is well positioned to capitalize on both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. We are excited about this partnership, and are looking forward to working collaboratively with the MISA team.”

“Since establishing MISA more than 25 years ago, we have strived to design and deliver software solutions that are effective and user-friendly for our dedicated customer base,” said Long Lu Thanh, Founder and Chairman of MISA. “As we seek to aggressively scale our business model and augment growth through a variety of new services, it is critical to have a genuine partner by our side who is fully aligned with and supportive of our go-forward strategy, understands the software industry well and provides impactful value-add. We have found that partner in TA Associates, and we look forward to leveraging their deep global experience within the software sector and technology space to help take our company to the next level.”

“To date, our team has worked diligently to help change the level of productivity and efficiency of individuals and organizations throughout Vietnam,” said Dinh Thi Thuy, Chief Executive Officer of MISA. “As a quality investor with a true global reach, we believe that TA Associates will play a key role in helping us expand into new markets to promote sustainable growth within our business. We welcome TA to the MISA family.”

“Given Vietnam’s rapid development as an attractive emerging market, the country’s software industry is enjoying significant growth, particularly as companies are beginning to acknowledge and comprehend the benefits of capital expenditure savings that cloud software provides,” said Jonathan Meeks, a Managing Director at TA Associates. “Because of this, we believe that MISA is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory by continuing to secure new clients and contracts within government agencies and prominent enterprises while simultaneously transitioning to even more advanced cloud-based SaaS products. We sincerely thank the MISA team for this partnership opportunity.”

About MISA

MISA is an accounting, financial, ERP and business management software provider for enterprises, government and individuals across Vietnam. The company has more than 70,000 government sector clients and 100,000 SMEs, retail, and food and beverage clients across Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.misa.com.vn/en.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is one of the most experienced global growth private equity firms. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $32.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $2 billion per year. The firm’s more than 85 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190908005045/en/

Source: Businesswire