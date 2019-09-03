Talent from Top Colleges Like IITs and NIT to Strengthen Tally’s Technology and Product Team

In line with the company’s plans to develop newer technologies to provide the SME sector with innovative and useful technology, Tally Solutions, country’s leading business software provider has hired some of the brightest minds from top engineering colleges. IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, NIT Surathkal, BITS and CET Trivandrum are some of the key colleges where Tally has hired from. The company has increased its engineering team by 21% and cloud operations team by 22% demonstrating a clear focus and serious investment behind developing cutting edge technology and commitment towards innovation. The campus hires have been designated to work in different verticals of the brand ranging from cloud operations, corporate information systems, TEPL and engineering.

“Tally has always been at the forefront of providing technology support to the SMEs and our endeavour is to make their journey towards automation as simple as possible. Our product and technology teams consistently work towards improving and innovating the software and the recent campus hires have added to the strength of our current teams. They have brought in a fresh perspective and energy along with refreshing ideas to Tally,” Mr. Chetan Yadav, Chief People Officer, Tally Solutions.

The company has been associated with around 30 colleges from the past 3 years to recruit the best suited talent for the job. The campus placement hiring has seen a growth of around 25-30% YOY with a current employee strength of over 850 employees across the globe.

In an era where majority software companies are service focused, Tally Solutions is one of the few software product companies in the country. Moreover, Tally is a pioneer amongst the software products companies building their own technology. Building a product which suits the requirement of millions of businesses across sectors, industries and globe requires specific skillsets and domain knowledge which the Engineering and Product teams at Tally have built and continue to nurture.

About Tally Solutions

Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a pioneer in the business software products arena. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. Today, it caters to millions of users across industries in over 100 countries and continues unchallenged as the industry leader in the enterprise resource planning software domain. The company is also a qualified GSP (GST Suvidha Provider).