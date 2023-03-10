After a stellar response in the introductory phase, BlueSemi recommences Flash bookings for EYVA: the World’s first revolutionary non-invasive blood glucose monitoring lifestyle gadget, on 11th March’2023

Covai Post Network

EYVA can quickly monitor key body vitals like Glucose Levels (HbA1c), Heart rate, BP, ECG, Oxygen Levels, Average , and blood glucose without prick or pain within 60 seconds

The innovative product is inbuilt with a non-invasive and pain-free technology (No prick. No blood.) and also shows insights & trends that help users build & lead a holistic lifestyle

Offering the gadget at an attractive price of INR 16,650 EYVA will be available for a limited period of 48 hours ONLY starting from 11th March’ 2023

Chennai : BlueSemi, India’s leading healthtech startup , committed to changing people’s lives through its flagship offering, reopens the second phase of booking for its revolutionary ‘Made in India’ product, EYVA.

Eyva will be available via flash bookings on 11th March, 2023, on their app and website, www.eyva.io. It has always been difficult for people to monitor their health status and maintain a healthy lifestyle. The habit of leading a sedentary lifestyle has become a rising concern among people, as it is a leading cause of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, depression, anxiety, etc. Such lifestyle habits have prioritized the importance of understanding one’s health and improving their lifestyle accordingly. Besides, many people with diabetes often complain about the unpleasant experience of getting hurt while measuring blood sugar levels, as checking blood sugar involves a prick & pain. The unavailability of easy to use specific lifestyle gadgets that could measure blood glucose without causing finger prick pain, blood pressure, ECG, HbA1c, etc., became a growing concern.

Eyva is solving this very problem through its revolutionary offering, the world‘s first non-invasive lifestyle gadget that can efficiently measure, monitor our six essential body vitals, and improve overall health and lifestyle. These include blood pressure, heart rate, ECG, oxygen level, average glucose levels (HbA1c) in less than a minute, and blood glucose levels safely and without any prick, blood and pain. Notably, this revolutionary gadget has already completed scans of over 3,50,000+ no prick and no blood vital recordings and has already been shipped and active in 26 out of 28 states in India as a part of its introductory beta launch in 2022. It has been a boon for positively impacting people’s lives and helping them lead a holistic lifestyle.

EYVA stands out for its non-invasive and pain-free technology. It comes with a free mobile application and a mystical world, Anthea Realm that offers a unique and engaging approach to wellness and inspires users to explore and upgrade their lifestyles.

While the app enables users to track their progress with daily, weekly, and monthly trends and track long-term health changes so they can monitor, maintain, or modify their lifestyle, checking your vitals in Anthea Realm is as easy as checking out Instagram or WhatsApp. With just one tap, it gives us detailed insights into how we are doing now, how we were doing earlier, or over time through a virtual world reflecting our inner health. When our vitals are high/low, or out of range, this motivational tool provides valuable insights on improving our vitals by sitting at home or anywhere through proper nutrition, fitness, and other lifestyle changes. It ultimately helps us transform health and self-care in a fun and engaging manner.

As a lifestyle gadget, EYVA helps users experiment with their food and lifestyle habits and understand what suits them the best. It adds immense value by assisting users in understanding the impact of the food they consume, their daily workouts/activities/ daily amount of sleep, their mental health, and a lot more in a quantifiable and fun way.

Besides having cutting-edge technology, EYVA boasts a sleek and compact design that perfectly fits into users’ pockets, which they can flaunt anytime, anywhere, inspired by the Mercedes Vision AVTR car and the fictional world in the Avatar movie.

Department of Science and Technology) and MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology).