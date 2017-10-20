BJP angry with Mersal film makers; wants removal of GST falsehoods from the film

Tamil Nadu BJP is angry with the latest Diwali release of film star Vijay, Mersal, for its messaging against the greatest tax revolution in the country – GST that kicked in on July 1.BJP TN unit chief Tamilisai Soundarrajan sought the removal of the offending scenes in the film wherein the hero criticises high rates of GST in India as compared to those prevalent in Singapore.

Taking serious exception to these utterances in the film, the film makers must remove them from the film. Or else, the local BJP would take legal action, said the BJP leader.

Not only GST, but digital payments were also criticised in the film that “we condemn”, said Soundarrajan.The only major release this Diwali, the film is drawing huge audiences and had an opening of Rs 31 crore, trade sources said.Incidentally, medical fraternity is also up in arms against the film for portraying the medical professionals in a relatively poor light.

TN BJP youth leader SG Suryah said the fight is not between Vijay and the BJP. The BJP is only opposing the falsehood being spread in the movie, he said adding Vijay said in the film that liquor is taxed lower than what is imposed on medicines. But the reality is that liquor and petroleum products have not been brought under the ambit of the GST due to the request of many states, Suryah said.

It is also wrong to compare Singapore and India, he said adding that Vijay’s film was wrong in claiming that medical treatment was free in Singapore whereas it is not the case.

“There are factual errors being projected in the film,” the BJP youth leader said.

Film critics lash out at BJP criticism and said that economists and even few BJP leaders have found fault with demonetisation and GST and added that “a fictional film ought not to be objected”.But the BJP is opposed to false information contained in the film, Suryah said. “The dialogues in the film were included in the film with ulterior motives,” he added.

He accused the film star of including such dialogues as he wants to make an entry into politics, he said.