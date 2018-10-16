  • Download mobile app

16 Oct 2018, Edition - 1190, Tuesday

  • Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Delhi Police against Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey
  • Cops unable to trace VIP-brat Ashish Pandey
  • A first-year student was suspended for celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh in a college in Coimbatore.
  • NSUI President Fairoz Khan quits after charges of sexual harassment were leveled against him
  • Two Goa Congress MLAs at BJP President Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi
  • UN chief saddened over destruction caused by Cyclone Titli in Odisha, Andha Pradesh
  • UP Cabinet to change the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj today
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan briefs the media ahead of Sabarimala Showdown
DMK sacks TKS Elangovan as party spokesperson

Covai Post Network

October 16, 2018

Chennai : The DMK on Monday night removed senior party leader TKS Elangovan as the party spokesperson, a position that he has held for the past many years.

Considered close to party leader Kanimozhi, Elangovan was very articulate and was equally at home in English and Tamil. Perhaps, he may be given some other responsibility hoped a party leader who wished to remain anonymous.

Officially, in a statement issued here late on Monday night, the party general secretary K.Anbazhagan said Elangovan appointed as party’s spokesperson is relieved from that post. It cited no reason for removing the veteran leader as the party’s interlocutor with media. Elangovan is also a Rajya Sabha member.

His removal came hours after he was named as one of the party persons authorised to speak to the media.

Has he been a victim of internal party and family politics, wonder cadres who are unable to fathom the new development.

