21 Dec 2020, Edition - 1987, Monday
Edappadi Palaniswami increases grant for Christians to visit Jerusalem

Covai Post Network

December 21, 2020

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam celebrated Christmas at the Chennai Trade Union yesterday along with AIADMK executives and Christians.

During the event, he announced that he has increased the funds provided by the Government of Tamil Nadu from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 37,000 for those who wish to undertake a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, a holy site for Christians.

In February, the Tamil Nadu government had invited applicants from Christians to avail the financial assistance to visit the holy land in Jerusalem for a period of 10 days.

