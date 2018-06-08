Hotline between India and China likely soon: Defence Minister Sitharaman

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said India and China will set up a hotline to sort out problems at the ground level.

Addressing a seminar on Trends and Transformations in China’s Geo-Politics, Strategy, Society and Business, organized by Chennai Centre for China Studies and National Maritime Foundations, here, Sitharaman said a greater interaction of forums would decrease chances for tensions.

A hotline between the two nations will enable quicker decision making during a crisis.

ALSO READ : Marginal farmers forced to take up small jobs in Coimbatore

For the present, she said, there was increased According to her, India’s participation in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gives the nation an opportunity for engagement with China.

These engagements she said will benefit both countries in the long run.

“Vigorous engagement is possible even at informal meetings between the leaders of two nations,” she said.