Kamal Haasan stirs up controversy with remarks on Hindu terror

Chennai: Actor Kamal Haasan is at it again – stirring up a controversy, this time over alleged Hindu terror. Ahead of this anticipated entry into politics, the superstar has been criticising the AIADMK and the BJP to cash in on people’s disenchantment with the AIADMK rule. Which is why, Kamal Haasan keeps taking pot shots at TN government for its alleged inaction and inefficiency in preparing for the northeast monsoon that has left Chennai shivering in fear.

But on Thursday, in a column in Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan, Kamal Haasan said that Hindu outfits were turning festivals into events where there was public display of power and violence. You cannot say that there is no Hindu terror, he said in the article that appeared in the publication under his byline.

Responding to a question raised by Kerala chief minister Pinarai Vijayan on if communalism was setting its foot in Tamil Nadu, the film star said earlier right wing Hindus used arguments against other forces but now were increasingly indulging in violence.

“They cannot challenge others to show one Hindu terrorist. Terror has spread in their camp as well. This terrorism is not a victory or progress to those who call themselves as Hindus,” Haasan said in the article. When one loses faith in the principle ‘truth would prevail’ and starts believing in ‘might is right’ will make everybody a cavemen. Old generation upper caste people are trying to impose Sanathana Dharma amongst the youth by coating with honey, he said.

There is Hindu terror in Tamil Nadu and you cannot say there is no Hindu terror. But Kerala has handled it well and has shown the way, Kamal Haasan said, sparking off a ferocious response from the BJP in the state.

“What proof has he got to make such a sweeping comment,” BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tirupati said demanding an apology from the actor for his irresponsible utterances. He must submit proof for his comments, he said.