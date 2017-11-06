  • Download mobile app
Modi in Chennai, to meet Karunanidhi

by CovaipostNetwork

November 6, 2017

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Monday on a brief visit and would be meeting DMK president M Karunanidhi, besides a few functions.

Modi was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the airport after which he left for INS Adyar by a helicopter. He will go to Madras University for the platinum jubilee celebrations of Tamil daily ‘Thina Thanthi’.

The Prime Minister is expected to attend the wedding of the daughter of senior IAS officer in his office and later call on Karunanidhi at his residence before leaving for Delhi in the afternoon.

At INS Adyar, Palaniswami briefed Modi about the recent rain havoc and crop damage across the State. He is also said to have submitted a memorandum seeking flood relief.

It was more than 10,000 police personnel on the Madras University campus at Marina Beach.

