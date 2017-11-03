Monsoon toll at 14, Chennai gets 30 cm rain in 8 hours, schools closed for third day; thundershowers predicted

Chennai: The death toll in the torrential rain across the northern coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, including the capital, rose to 14 and normal life remained paralysed on Friday.

The December 2015-like situation is feared as the low pressure over Bay of Bengal continued to hold sway.

Capital Chennai remained the worst hit with 30 cm rainfall in eight hours from Thursday night. The residences of DMK president M Karunanidhi and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were water-logged.

The Met department has said the low pressure over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts could see heavy rain across coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next 48 hours.

Areas expected to receive heavy rain are Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and southern districts of Tirunelveli and Thanjavur districts.

Most of the trains from southern districts were delayed on Friday and flights were delayed on Thursday night.

Educational institutions remained closed for the third day and the State Government had requested private establishments in Chennai to declare Friday a holiday.

Five persons died between Thursday night and Friday, taking the toll to 14. A 19-year-old PWD contract labourer was washed away after he slipped into the Buckingham Canal in north Chennai during work at Basin Bridge.

A 60-year-old man drowned near Vivekananda House in Chennai and a 62-year-old woman in Kancheepuram died in a wall collapse. ightning struck a 24-year-old tea vendor at T Nagar and a 56-year-old farmer drowned in the flood waters in Thiruvarur district