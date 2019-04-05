Pre-poll survey predicts a facile DMK victory in Lok Sabha and assembly bye-elections

Covai Post Network

Chennai : A pre-poll survey of Tamil Nadu voters showed the DMK ahead in the Lok Sabha general elections as also in the assembly bye-elections. Old students belonging to Loyola College in Chennai carried out the survey that predicted a clear cut DMK victory in the Lok Sabha and assembly bye elections in Tamil Nadu, polling for which will be held on April 18.

The survey was conducted by Panpaadu Makkal Thodarbagam, floated by former students of Loyola College. The DMK-led alliance has the chance to win between 27-33 Lok Sabha seats out of 40 (39 in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry seat).

According to the survey, the ruling AIADMK led alliance has the possibility of winning 3-5 Lok Sabha seats, T.T.V.Dhinakaran’s AMMK in two seats.

In the by-elections for 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, the survey predicted a DMK win in 9-11 seats, AIADMK in two and AMMK in 3-4 seats.

This would enable the AIADMK to cross the halfway mark, but just about.

The Loyola college distanced itself from the survey and said it has nothing to do with the survey.

In a statement issued here Loyola College said it is no way connected or related to Panpaadu Makkal Thodarbagam formed by its former students that carried out a pre-poll survey.

The statement also said the college did not carry out any pre-poll survey during past couple of elections.