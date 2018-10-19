Premalatha appointed DMDK treasurer

Covai Post Network

Chennai : DMDK of Captain Vijayakanth on Friday appointed his wife Premalatha as the party treasurer.

According to a party announcement, the appointment was cleared by the party’s high-level committee meeting chaired by founder and general secretary Vijayakanth. The resolution appointing her as the treasurer was announced by the party later in a statement.

Premalatha was the high-profile campaigner for the party in elections but was not associated with the party as an office bearer. This is the first time that Premalatha has been made an office bearer of the party.