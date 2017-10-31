Rain continues to batter coastal Tamil Nadu; toll rises to 4

Chennai: Torrential rain along coastal Tamil Nadu continued raising the death toll to four today. Normal life remained affected and met officials have predicted more thundershowers during the next 48 hours. The December 2015 flood memories still afresh, the government has stepped in to tackle the situation.

Two college students died after they were struck by lightning at Anakaputhur suburbs and a woman drowned at Otteri in north Chennai.

The cyclonic condition over Bay of Bengal and Sri Lanka continues and waves could see the sea level go up by 3.6 km, officials have warned.

The areas which would receive heavy rain are Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts, besides Puducherry.

It is an indication of the northeast monsoon intensifying. Met officials have put out warning to fishermen not to go out to sea owing to the winds with speed of nearly 55kmph.

Nagapattinam district recorded maximum rainfall of 310 mm during the last 24 hours followed by Cudallore district with 260 mm.

The revenue department has set up 120 multipurpose evacuation shelters to accommodate over 2,000 people. Over 3,172 relief centres have been spotted. Oil firms have been asked to stock sufficient fuel and mobile operators are to ensure backup for uninterrupted service and connectivity.