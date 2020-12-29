Rajinikanth announces he is not entering politics

Covai Post Network

Rajinikanth just took to social media and announced that he is not entering politics due to poor health. He released a press statement to this effect in which he said that even a film set with so many precautions is dangerous to him and it wouldn’t be feasible for him to start a political party and campaign for elections without meeting people. He also alluded that doing so would not be right.

Rajinikanth thanked his fans and those who had been with him when he announced his intention of starting a political party and further added that the social service activities of Rajini Makkal Mandram would continue to stay.

You can view the full statement below: