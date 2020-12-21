  • Download mobile app
21 Dec 2020
Rajinikanth receives summons to appear in relation to his comments on Thoothukudi shooting

Covai Post Network

December 21, 2020

Rajinikanth has been summoned before the one-person commission headed by retired Tamil Nadu judge Aruna Jagadeesan that is probing the deaths of 13 people killed in a shooting on May 22, 2018, during a protest against the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi. He has been asked to appear on January 19, 2021.

Rajinikanth, who had came to Thoothukudi during the shooting, had met those affected by the shooting and later opined in an interview that anti-social elements were responsible for the violence in the protest. He was summoned in February last year for his remarks on the anti-Sterlite protesters. But Rajinikanth did not appear with an explanation being given at his end.

He is currently in Hyderabad, shooting for Annaatthe, directed by Siva and produced by Sun Pictures. Annaatthe also stars Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara amidst several others and has music by D Imman. He has announced that he would officially start his party on December 31.

