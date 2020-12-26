Rajinikanth’s health: Improving says hospital but BP still on higher side

Covai Post Network

Actor Rajinikanth, who was in Hyderabad for shooting, has been admitted to a private hospital there due to abnormal blood pressure. Doctors said he was being closely monitored.

On Friday night, doctors said, “Rajinikanth’s condition is stable. His condition is being closely monitored. He is being given the right amount of medication to control his blood pressure. He will be staying in the hospital tonight. He will be examined tomorrow (Saturday) depending on his condition.”

Now, the latest update is that while there has been an improvement in his health condition, his BP continues to be on the higher side and a call regarding his discharge would be taken today evening (December 26). His family and doctors have asked that no one come and see Rajinikanth as he has to rest well.

Earlier, his fans were gathering outside the hospital. A statement from the hospital on Friday afternoon when he was first admitted stated that “although Rajini has no symptoms of coronavirus at present, his blood pressure is fluctuating and he needs to be admitted to the hospital for further tests.” The hospital said Rajini had no other problems other than blood pressure variation and fatigue.

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Sun Pictures and starring in Siva directed film Annaatthe. The shooting was halted due to a few crew members contracting coronavirus. After the government permitted the shooting of the film, the same resumed in Hyderabad. Rajinikanth went to Hyderabad on a private plane and took part in the shooting.

At this point, four members of the film crew were diagnosed with coronavirus. Subsequently, the shooting stopped. A test on December 22 revealed that Rajinikanth did not test positive for the virus, but he isolated himself.

Rajinikanth, now in his 70s, underwent a kidney transplant a few years ago. A few years before that, his health deteriorated and he was treated in Singapore.

Declaring his intention to enter politics for the forthcoming assembly elections, Rajinikanth said he would announce on December 31 the date on which his political party would be launched in January 2021.