30 Jun 2025, Edition - 3639, Monday
Tamilnadu News

Sekar Babu calls on Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin during Ashara sermons in Chennai

Covai Post Network

June 30, 2025

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU: Thiru P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments, Tamil Nadu, as well as Minister of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), called on His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community, during the fourth day of the Ashara Mubaraka sermons in Chennai.

Upon meeting Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at Saifee Masjid located at SMB Street, Thiru P.K. Sekar Babu extended a warm welcome to him and the Dawoodi Bohra community in Chennai. He commending the meticulous preparations undertaken for the Ashara Mubaraka event.

In his address to the gathering, Syedna Saifuddin expressed his gratitude to Thiru P.K. Sekar Babu, the Tamil Nadu government, and all relevant authorities for their unwavering support and cooperation, which were instrumental in the successful organisation of the event

