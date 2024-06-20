Škoda Auto India announces new value proposition on Kushaq and Slavia Range now starts at Rs. 10.69 lakh

Covai Post Network

Salem – Škoda Auto India, in continuation to its initiatives of making the brand more accessible, announcedthe Kushaq and Slavia with higher value,enabling enhanced accessibility to its line-up of cars that are 5-star rated and fully safe for both adults and children. Speaking on the enhancement, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said: “We have been in India for nearly a quarter of a century, and our commitment to this market is absolute. We have always been looking at offering more in product and affiliated actions. Since the announcement of our all-new compact SUV planned for 2025, we have maintained that with this new car, we are targeting new markets, younger customersand more accessibility to the brand. While the new compact SUV will open new markets for us, we have achieved some efficiencies in the Kushaq and the Slavia, which has enabled us to enhance the value in our offerings and pass on the benefits to our customers and fans.” The Kushaq and Slavia – earlier available as Active, Ambition and Style – are now rechristened as Classic, Signature and Prestige. The Kushaq, in addition to these three variants also gets the Onyx on the value end and the Monte Carlo at the premium end of the line-up. The all-new pricing is applicable on all engine and transmission options of the Kushaq and select variants on the Slavia. Both cars are powered by a 1.0 TSI petrol with a six-speed manual and automatic, and a 1.5 TSI petrol with a six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG. Both the Kushaq and Slavia come with six airbags as standard across the range, and have achieved a full 5-stars for adults and children under the Global NCAP tests, reflecting the brand’s uncompromising stand on safety. Customers stand to benefit by upto 10% based on choice of model, variants, engines and transmission. The maximum benefit will be on the Kushaq Monte Carlo, which will now be offered at an outstanding price point, while the Slavia entry point will be extremely accessible. These new prices also enables customers and fans to avail additional reductions in registration and insurance further stretching the value proposition for the entire line-up. Škoda Auto India recently introduced six airbags as standard across all its variants. The new pricing continues making safety as top priority, and offers premium features like ventilated seats, electric seat adjust, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 25.4 cm in-car entertainment interface and a sub-woofer embedded in the boot among other comforts. The new value proposition on Kushaq and Slavia will be offered with complete freedom for customers to select what best suits their preferences. This can be clubbed across three large pillars. The first is the unmatched price leverage that customers can enjoy. The second, will be in the form of after-sales offers, maintenance packages and the overall cost of ownership. And thirdly, are the sales levers and value-added services.