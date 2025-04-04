Skoda Auto Silver Jubilee year in India, sets record for highest monthly sales in March 2025, selling 7,422 cars

Covai Post Network

Salem – Škoda Auto India’s Silver Jubilee year, which also marks its New Era in India has already hit a landmark – record monthly sales in its 25-year-history in India. March 2025 saw Škoda Auto India sell 7,422 units, which is the highest-ever monthly sales by the brand in India. The achievement comes soon after the introduction of all-new Kylaq SUV and Ranveer Singh becoming the company’s first-ever Brand Superstar, driving awareness and consideration. Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India commenting on the sales landmark said, “With the launch of the all-new Kylaq, we committed to a ‘New Era’ in our India journey. The 7,422 cars we sold in March 2025 is testament to this journey taking shape, and is also the result of sustained planning, efforts and a strategy aimed at democratising European technology on Indian roads. The customer feedback highlights that Kylaq comes with an exceptional price-value proposition, taking comfort, space and safety from a segment higher, into the sub-4-metre SUV segment. To enable more customers and celebrate the Kylaq success, we decided to extend the introductory pricing until the end of April.” A driver of the biggest-ever month for Škoda Auto in India is the latest entrant, the Kylaq, which was announced in February 2024. The car was named by India and was unveiled in November 2024 with deliveries beginning in January 2025. It is Škoda Auto India’s first sub-4m SUV and is the entry point into the Škoda family of five-star safe rated cars. All three Škoda cars built on the MQB-A0-IN platform – Kushaq, Slavia and Kylaq have earned themselves a full five-stars for both adult and child safety. The Kushaq and Slavia were tested by Global NCAP while the Kylaq underwent a test recently under the Bharat NCAP. In order to cater to the increasing demand, Kylaq is having its fastest ramp-up in production, with the objective of delivering all customers with active bookings (more than 15,000) by the end of May.