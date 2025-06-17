Škoda brand is well-established in India and 2025 is shaping up to be a year of growth

Covai Post Network

Salem, June 13– The year 2025 marks an important milestone for Škoda Auto worldwide, celebrating 130 years of rich history and 25 exciting years in India. Building on the strategy of getting closer to customers, Škoda Auto India has outlined a slew of key brand, product, network, and customer-centric initiatives to drive momentum in the Indian market.Speaking at the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “India is the most important growth market for Škoda Auto outside Europe. We are focused on building a strong, future-ready brand with strength of purpose, clarity of vision, and agility of execution. Our product offensive strategy is in tune with evolving consumer needs and aspirations, fuelling our journey of progress. We are getting closer to customers, strategically expanding our network, and reinforcing our legacy of quality, safety, and value. With the wheels in motion across all our business imperatives, 2025 will be the year where we significantly strengthen the brand and surgeahead in India.”Škoda Auto India’s product offensive strategy includes an‘SUV for Everyone’ and enhancing its sedan heritage. With the Kylaq, Kushaq, and Kodiaq catering to every SUV aspiration and price point, Škoda Auto India will also build its sedan legacy driven by the Slavia and a soon-to-be-launched ‘global icon’. Škoda Auto India continues with its vision of expanding to tier II and tier III markets. From over 165cities today, the brand targets being present in over 200citiesthis year. The company has already grown from 120 customer touchpoints in 2021 to over 290 today, with an aim for 350 touchpoints by the end of 2025.Škoda Auto India has a clear intent to further strengthen business complementors like its certified pre-owned business to power its growth.While it already caters to government agenciesand other fleets, the brand will focus on renewed actions at garnering further growth from these avenues,while enhancing corporateand rural channels. Together with expanding the quantity of customer touchpoints, Škoda Auto India is also focusing on the quality of the purchase and ownership experience by increasing loyalty and building trust. With Škoda Supercare as standard across all its cars, the brand now ensures customers pay for their routine service only at the end of their second year ofownership or after completing 30,000kms (whichever earlier). There are also warranty packages and other service offerings, ensuring complete peace of mind while owning a Škoda car.