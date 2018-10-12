  • Download mobile app

12 Oct 2018, Edition - 1186, Friday

Tamilnadu News

Stalin urges governor to dismiss Chief Minister for impartial CBI probe into road contracts

Covai Post Network

October 12, 2018

Chennai : The Madras High Court on Friday dear a serious blow to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami by ordering a CBI probe into allegations of tender irregularities against him. The opposition DMK sought the dismissal of the government to pave the way for an impartial probe into allegations of favouritism in award of highway contracts to his relatives.

The High Court ordered the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to hand over the papers to CBI within a week.The CBI was asked to submit probe report within three months and file a case against the chief minister, if a case is made out.

DMK leader R.S.Bharathi in a petition had charged Palaniswami with misusing his official position allocated various road construction projects to companies owned by his relatives and others.

Bharathi said a complaint was made to DVAC against Palaniswami on June 13, 2018 and no case has been registered nor started an inquiry into allegations in the complaint.

Reacting to the order, DMK chief M.K. Stalin said the value of road contracts was above Rs 3000 crore.

The DVAC had submitted to the court there is no evidence of corruption in the award of road project tenders as alleged.

However the High Court ruled that a CBI probe was needed. Stalin urged governor to dismiss the chief minister if he does not resign.

Similarly PMK founder S.Ramadoss welcoming the court order demanded Palaniswami to quit his post immediately.

