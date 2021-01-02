Star hotel in Chennai’s Guindy turns Covid hotspot; 85 employees contract virus

Covai Post Network

Coronavirus infections have been declining in Tamil Nadu for the past few weeks. The Tamil Nadu government has also announced various relaxations. The public was also pleased that the situation had returned to near normal.

At the same time, coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom. The Government of Tamil Nadu is taking various measures to prevent this from entering Tamil Nadu. In this situation, 85 employees of ITC Grand Chola in Chennai’s Guindy have been confirmed to be infected with the virus.

The families of the hotel staff have also been tested and isolated. The hotel has been banned from conducting events until January 10. According to a Corporation official, the incidence of coronavirus is declining in Chennai. The daily vulnerability is less than 300.

Corporation officials say that the employees have a mild strain. Therefore, a notice has been sent on behalf of the Corporation not to hold any event at the hotel till January 10. The shows that had been already booked have been canceled. Corporation officials are constantly monitoring the situation.