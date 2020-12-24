Tamil Nadu allows for Jallikattu to take place but conditions apply

Covai Post Network

The Government of Tamil Nadu has allowed for Jallikattu to be held in the state but with restrictions.

A press release was released to this effect:

In order to preserve the tradition and culture of the game of Jallikattu, the people of Tamil Nadu have been participating in that heroic sport with great pleasure every year in January. The standard guidelines have been issued and Jallikattu has been conducted since 2017 post a brief halt. The general public also has a great time attending Jallikattu.

In addition to the standard guidelines already in place for Jallikattu, the government is currently granting permission to hold the event in 2021, with the following restrictions, due to the pandemic.

• Jallikkattu, Manchuvirattu and Vadamadu events are allowed to not have more than 300 people.

• No more than 150 players are allowed to attend the bullfight.

• In order to maintain the individual space according to the size of the open space in the above programs, a maximum of 50 per cent of the audience is allowed to attend. Visitors will be allowed in only their temperatures are recorded and found to be passable.

• Jallikattu participants should produce a Covid negative certificate.

• Spectators of the event are required to wear masks and observe physical distancing.

Detailed, standard guidelines for this will be published separately, said the Tamil Nadu government.