TN govt announces ban on New Year celebrations at beaches, roads & hotels

Although the coronavirus pandemic in Tamil Nadu is declining day by day, fears have arisen around the world as a new strain of the virus is on the rise in the United Kingdom. Due to this, various countries have started taking precautionary measures again.

In that vein, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that New Year celebrations will not be allowed as coronavirus infections are likely to increase in view of this situation.

According to a press release issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu: –

The curfew order has been in force in Tamil Nadu since March 25 with various relaxations under the National Disaster Management Act as per the guidelines of the Central Government for the prevention of coronavirus infection. The AIADMK government is working diligently to protect the people from this pandemic and to provide them with appropriate relief.

As a result, the spread of the disease is gradually declining in all the districts of Tamil Nadu. The pandemic has been brought under control by the excellent functioning of the Government of Tamil Nadu and with the co-operation of the public.

In this context, in anticipation of the English New Year 2021, a large number of public is likely to participate in the New Year celebrations that are usually held on the night of December 31 in restaurants, hostels, entertainment venues and other such places.

Apart from this, on the eve of the New Year, from the night of December 31, all the beaches and roads will be open to the public. Due to this, the infection, which is currently under control, is likely to increase. In this situation, where the infection is currently spreading again in some foreign countries, there is a need to further intensify the prevention of the disease.

Therefore, restaurants, hostels, entertainment venues and other places will function as usual. However, only the New Year celebrations held on the night of December 31 are not allowed. Also, the public will not be allowed in beaches on December 31 and January 1, 2021, as the New Year celebration is not permitted on all beaches and roads.

The public is urged to wear masks and adhere to safety interventions to prevent coronavirus infections.